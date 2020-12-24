Stella Tennant Death -Obituary – Dead : Stella Tennant has Died, Cause of death Unknown .

Stella Tennant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

So sad to hear that the great Stella Tennant has died. I had the chance to work with Stella a few times over the last 15… Posted by Coco Rocha on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Coco Rocha 15 hrs · So sad to hear that the great Stella Tennant has died. I had the chance to work with Stella a few times over the last 15 years and I’ve always admired both her work and the way she carried herself throughout her career. Her unique beauty was unmistakable and unforgettable. She was a “models model” in every sense of the phrase and a true muse to many of the great talents of our time. My heart goes out to her family, especially her 4 children during this tragic time.

Source: (20+) Coco Rocha – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Ric Schaeffer wrote

Stella was elegant and refined…She was a real class act…

Jeremy Braganza wrote

That’s very sad news. She is among my most favorite models of all time.

Victor Lotus wrote

She was British aristocracy. Elegant and beautiful. Sad loss.

Yoan Zaldivar wrote

I loved her from the first moment I saw her on the cover of vogue magazine … her blue eyes and her squalid figure made me fall in love … God have her among the greats of the fashion world

Judy Florescu wrote

since when did suicide become a sudden death? it was not an accident, it was not murder, if the family decided to make her death a public one then they should admit it was self-murder…

Vada Hays wrote

NYT: Thank you for a well-written and fascinating obituary. The Mitford Sisters, Chatsworth, Deborah, Duchess of Devonshire, “The Pursuit of Love in a Cold Climate”, historic connection to Bess of Hardwick, are all interesting footnotes to history.