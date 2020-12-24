Stella Tennant Death -Obituary – Dead : Stella Tennant has Died, Cause of death Unknown .
Stella Tennant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
So sad to hear that the great Stella Tennant has died. I had the chance to work with Stella a few times over the last 15…
Coco Rocha 15 hrs · So sad to hear that the great Stella Tennant has died. I had the chance to work with Stella a few times over the last 15 years and I’ve always admired both her work and the way she carried herself throughout her career. Her unique beauty was unmistakable and unforgettable. She was a “models model” in every sense of the phrase and a true muse to many of the great talents of our time. My heart goes out to her family, especially her 4 children during this tragic time.
Ric Schaeffer wrote
Stella was elegant and refined…She was a real class act…
Jeremy Braganza wrote
That’s very sad news. She is among my most favorite models of all time.
Victor Lotus wrote
She was British aristocracy. Elegant and beautiful. Sad loss.
Yoan Zaldivar wrote
I loved her from the first moment I saw her on the cover of vogue magazine … her blue eyes and her squalid figure made me fall in love … God have her among the greats of the fashion world
Judy Florescu wrote
since when did suicide become a sudden death? it was not an accident, it was not murder, if the family decided to make her death a public one then they should admit it was self-murder…
Vada Hays wrote
NYT: Thank you for a well-written and fascinating obituary. The Mitford Sisters, Chatsworth, Deborah, Duchess of Devonshire, “The Pursuit of Love in a Cold Climate”, historic connection to Bess of Hardwick, are all interesting footnotes to history.
