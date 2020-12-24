Stella Tennant Death -Obituary – Dead : Super modal Stella Tennant has Died , Cause of Death Unknown.

TSC International News Channel 16 hrs · Uk National News Super modal Stella Tennant has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family has confirmed. Paying tribute, they said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22 December 2020. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.” Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date, they added. Tennant lived in Duns, a town in the Scottish borders, and died on Tuesday, five days after her 50th birthday. In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday 22 December following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. “Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Tennant’s modelling career started in 1993 at the age of 23, with a shoot for the December issue of British Vogue, and she went on to walk catwalks for designers including Gianni Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and Alexander McQueen. The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, she was known as an aristocratic supermodel, and was among the models representing the British fashion industry during the closing ceremony on the final day of the London 2012 Olympics – alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and David Gandy. Cited By: Sky News Image(s): Via Sky News Date: 23rd December 2020. Time: 22.00 GMT. 66 1 Share Like Comment Share

R.I.P STELLA TENNANT 🖤

British icon Stella Tennant has unexpectedly passed at the age of 50. In the 90s, Tennant was long heralded for her short-cropped hair and punk look that was in direct opposition to her aristocratic pedigree. Born in Scotland to Scottish nobility, Lady Emma Cavendish and father, the Hon. Tobias Tennanther (she is the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford) her unconventional look got her noticed by photographers like Steven Meisel and Juergen Teller. As a favorite of the late Karl Lagerfeld, she quickly became a mainstay at brands like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Versace, and Jean-Paul Gaultier who were drawn to her lithe, statuesque frame and androgynous aura. She subsequently appeared on covers for magazines like Vogue Italia, W, i-D, and British Vogue before announcing her retirement from modeling in 1998 when she became pregnant with her first child. Still, she continued to pop up via special request with her past collaborators, having worked with Teller for a Saint Laurent campaign and recently opening the Valentino’s Spring couture show back in January. A lover of sculpture, an environmentalist, and a kind person, she is survived by husband David Lasnet and her four children.