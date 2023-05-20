Stellantis/LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site in Windsor : No relevant title found.

No suspect or victim names found in

Construction at the new EV battery site in Windsor, Ontario has been halted while Ontario Premier Doug Ford promises more provincial funding. Meanwhile, the Town of Essex is urgently appealing to resolve healthcare gaps and a freighter was stuck in mud in the Detroit River for most of the day. These are the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week. Stellantis has confirmed that the construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site due to the Canadian government not delivering on what was agreed upon. The Town of Essex is making an urgent appeal to the province to take decisive action to resolve gaps in the local healthcare system after three code blacks were issued in Windsor-Essex over the past week. The ship Mark W. Barker got stuck in mud in the Detroit River in front of Reaume Park in Windsor. Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.

