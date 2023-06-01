“Step-by-step drawing tutorials”: Over 1001 Tutorials: Simple Drawing Techniques for Beginners

Introduction:

Emojis have become an integral part of our lives. From texting to social media, emojis have made communication more fun and expressive. But have you ever thought of drawing your favorite emojis? If not, then this article is for you. In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step process of drawing emojis from the book category. So, let’s get started.

Step 1: Draw the Book Cover

To draw the book emoji, start by drawing a rectangle shape with rounded corners. This will be the cover of the book. Next, draw a second rectangle inside the first one, leaving a small gap between the two. This will create the spine of the book. Finally, draw a small rectangle at the bottom of the cover to represent the pages of the book.

Step 2: Add Details to the Cover

Now it’s time to add details to the book cover. Draw a thin line across the top of the cover to represent the title of the book. Next, draw a small dot on the spine of the book to represent the binding. Finally, draw a few lines on the pages of the book to represent the text.

Step 3: Draw the Open Book

To draw the open book emoji, start by drawing a rectangle shape with rounded corners. This will be the cover of the book. Next, draw a second rectangle inside the first one, leaving a small gap between the two. This will create the spine of the book. Finally, draw two small rectangles at the top and bottom of the cover to represent the pages of the book.

Step 4: Add Details to the Open Book

Now it’s time to add details to the open book. Draw a thin line across the top of the cover to represent the title of the book. Next, draw a small dot on the spine of the book to represent the binding. Finally, draw a few lines on the pages of the book to represent the text. To make it look like an open book, draw a small curve on the top and bottom pages.

Step 5: Draw the Notebook

To draw the notebook emoji, start by drawing a rectangle shape with rounded corners. This will be the cover of the notebook. Next, draw a second rectangle inside the first one, leaving a small gap between the two. This will create the spine of the notebook. Finally, draw a few lines across the cover to represent the pages of the notebook.

Step 6: Add Details to the Notebook

Now it’s time to add details to the notebook. Draw a thin line across the top of the cover to represent the title of the notebook. Next, draw a small dot on the spine of the notebook to represent the binding. Finally, draw a few lines on the pages of the notebook to represent the text.

Step 7: Draw the Blue Book

To draw the blue book emoji, start by drawing a rectangle shape with rounded corners. This will be the cover of the book. Next, draw a second rectangle inside the first one, leaving a small gap between the two. This will create the spine of the book. Finally, draw a small rectangle at the bottom of the cover to represent the pages of the book.

Step 8: Add Details to the Blue Book

Now it’s time to add details to the blue book. Draw a thin line across the top of the cover to represent the title of the book. Next, draw a small dot on the spine of the book to represent the binding. Finally, draw a few lines on the pages of the book to represent the text. To make it look like a blue book, color the cover in blue.

Conclusion:

Drawing emojis is a fun activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. By following the simple steps mentioned in this article, you can easily draw your favorite book category emojis. So, grab a piece of paper and a pencil, and start drawing!

Source Link :Books – Easy drawings [More Than 1001 Tutorials]/

Sketching Doodling Artistic illustrations Drawing techniques Step-by-step tutorials