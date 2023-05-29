“Step by Step Episode 7”: Preview of Step by Step Episode 7: When and Where to Watch It

Step by Step Episode 7: A Lesson in Leadership

Step by Step is a web series that follows the story of Jeng, a digital marketing manager who is struggling to lead his team effectively. In Episode 7, we see Jeng’s journey towards becoming a better leader, learning valuable lessons along the way.

The episode begins with Jeng struggling to get along with his subordinates. He is frustrated with their lack of initiative and feels that they are not living up to his expectations. However, his perspective changes when he meets Pat, a seasoned marketing professional who offers to mentor him.

Pat introduces Jeng to the concept of servant leadership. Unlike traditional leadership, which focuses on the leader’s authority and power, servant leadership prioritizes the needs of the team. Pat explains that a good leader is one who empowers their subordinates, helps them grow professionally, and encourages them to take ownership of their work.

Jeng initially struggles to embrace this philosophy. He is used to being in control and finds it difficult to relinquish power. However, as he spends more time with Pat, he begins to see the benefits of servant leadership. He realizes that by empowering his team, he can create a more productive and positive work environment.

Pat also teaches Jeng about the importance of setting clear goals and expectations. Jeng realizes that he has not been communicating effectively with his team and that this has contributed to their lack of initiative. He starts to set clear goals and objectives for his team, and encourages them to take ownership of their work.

As Jeng begins to implement these changes, he notices a significant improvement in his team’s performance. They become more motivated and engaged, and start taking on more responsibility. Jeng also starts to build better relationships with his subordinates, as he becomes more approachable and supportive.

The episode ends with Jeng reflecting on his journey towards becoming a better leader. He realizes that being a good leader is not about having all the answers, but about empowering and supporting his team. He also understands that leadership is a continuous journey, and that he will need to keep learning and growing to be an effective leader.

Overall, Step by Step Episode 7 is a valuable lesson in leadership. It shows us the importance of servant leadership, goal-setting, and effective communication in creating a positive and productive work environment. Jeng’s journey towards becoming a better leader is relatable and inspiring, and offers valuable insights for anyone looking to improve their leadership skills.

