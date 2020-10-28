Stephan Klasen Death -Dead-Obituaries : Stephan Klasen has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Stephan Klasen has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
” Ingrid Woolard on Twitter: “Very sad to hear that Stephan Klasen has passed away. I would never have become a researcher without his encouragement and mentorship. The world has lost an extraordinary economist and a wonderful human being who knew when to drink beer and play Jenga and when to work ”
Tributes
———————— –
Very sad to hear that Stephan Klasen has passed away. I would never have become a researcher without his encouragement and mentorship. The world has lost an extraordinary economist and a wonderful human being who knew when to drink beer and play Jenga and when to work pic.twitter.com/64H95b1qeI
— Ingrid Woolard (@IngridWoolard) October 28, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.