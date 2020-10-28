Stephan Klasen Death -Dead-Obituaries : Stephan Klasen has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Stephan Klasen has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

” Ingrid Woolard on Twitter: “Very sad to hear that Stephan Klasen has passed away. I would never have become a researcher without his encouragement and mentorship. The world has lost an extraordinary economist and a wonderful human being who knew when to drink beer and play Jenga and when to work ”

Tributes

———————— –

Very sad to hear that Stephan Klasen has passed away. I would never have become a researcher without his encouragement and mentorship. The world has lost an extraordinary economist and a wonderful human being who knew when to drink beer and play Jenga and when to work pic.twitter.com/64H95b1qeI — Ingrid Woolard (@IngridWoolard) October 28, 2020