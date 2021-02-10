Stephanie Allocco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Stephanie Allocco has Died.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loved friend and alumnus, Stephanie Allocco. A four-sport standout, Stuffy was inducted into the @rowanathletics Hall of Fame in 2009. She will always be remembered by her fight, spirit, and selflessness. pic.twitter.com/SKjHbm9QvH — Rowan Women’s Basketball (@RowanWBB) February 10, 2021

