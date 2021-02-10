Stephanie Allocco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Stephanie Allocco has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Stephanie Allocco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Rowan Women’s Basketball @RowanWBB It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loved friend and alumnus, Stephanie Allocco. A four-sport standout, Stuffy was inducted into the @rowanathletics Hall of Fame in 2009. She will always be remembered by her fight, spirit, and selflessness.
