Stephanie Allocco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stephanie Allocco has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Stephanie Allocco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Stockton Athletics Mourns the Loss of Stephanie Allocco – Stockton University Athletics https://t.co/43LJQ76dZ1
— StocktonSoftball (@StocktonSofball) February 12, 2021
StocktonSoftball @StocktonSofball Stockton Athletics Mourns the Loss of Stephanie Allocco – Stockton University Athletics
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.