Stephanie Allocco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stephanie Allocco has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Stephanie Allocco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
With heavy hearts we are sad to share that Stephanie Allocco has passed away. Steph is the program’s 3rd All-Time leading scorer. More importantly, Steph was one of the kindest and hardest working people we’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. Rest easy Steph. pic.twitter.com/kbKGyLhc3M
— Rowan Women's Soccer (@RowanWSoccer) February 10, 2021
