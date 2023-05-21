Stephanie Haynes, victim : Man charged with murder of pregnant woman in Chicago house fire

Man Charged with Murder in Death of Pregnant Woman Stephanie Haynes in Chicago House Fire

A man has been accused of murder in connection with the death of Stephanie Haynes, a pregnant woman whose body was found after a house fire on Chicago’s West Side in November 2020. Haynes’ sister, Lesley, reported that the victim was five months pregnant at the time of her death. Haynes’ body was discovered inside a home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now charged Victor Terrell, 35, with first-degree murder and arson. Haynes had lived a difficult life, spending time in shelters and facing mental health issues before moving from Seattle to Chicago.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

