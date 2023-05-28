“Stephen Bradley’s son chant lifetime bans” today : Cork City identifies fans who sang offensive chant about Stephen Bradley’s son and promises lifetime bans

Cork City identifies fans who sang offensive chant about Stephen Bradley’s son, promises lifetime bans today 2023.

Cork City football fans accused of singing a vile chant about the son of Shamrock Rovers’ manager, Stephen Bradley, have been identified. Reports emerged on Friday that a small number of Cork City supporters had subjected Bradley to the songs, which referred to his nine-year-old son, Josh, who underwent leukaemia treatment last summer. The Corner Flag pub, located next to Cork City’s stadium, has said it will work with the authorities and the club to ensure appropriate action is taken against those involved. Both clubs have condemned the chanting. Cork City has promised lifetime bans.

News Source : Andrew Ryan

Disgusting chant Stephen Bradley’s son Cork City Lifetime bans Fan misconduct