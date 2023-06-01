Stephen Eugster, former member of the Spokane City Council, passes away at age 79.

Former Spokane City Councilmember Stephen Eugster dies at 79

Stephen Eugster, a former Spokane City Councilmember, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Eugster served on the council from 1997 to 2001 and was known for his outspokenness and progressive views.

Political career

Eugster was elected to the Spokane City Council in 1997, defeating incumbent council member Orville Barnes. During his time on the council, he advocated for a number of progressive causes, including environmental protection, affordable housing, and civil rights. He was also a vocal opponent of the Spokane Regional Transportation Council’s plan to build a freeway through the city.

Despite his progressive views, Eugster often found himself at odds with other council members and city officials. He clashed with Mayor John Powers over the city’s budget and was frequently critical of the Spokane Police Department.

Legal career

Before entering politics, Eugster was a successful attorney. He received his law degree from Gonzaga University and went on to practice law for over 50 years, specializing in civil rights and personal injury cases. He also served as a judge pro tem in Spokane County Superior Court.

Legacy

Eugster’s legacy as a city councilmember is mixed. While he was praised for his advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities and his commitment to environmental causes, he was also criticized for his abrasive personality and tendency to alienate his colleagues.

Despite these criticisms, Eugster remained a beloved figure in Spokane’s progressive community. He was known for his wit, his passion, and his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Conclusion

Stephen Eugster’s passing is a loss for the city of Spokane and for the progressive movement in general. His legacy as a fierce advocate for justice and equality will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who will come after him.

