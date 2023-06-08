Stephen Foreman Arrested by Aiken Department of Public Safety for Allegedly Shooting 13-Year-Old Ashton Rickard within the Premises

Aiken Department of Public Safety Arrests Stephen Foreman for Walmart Shooting of Ashton Rickard

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has apprehended suspect Stephen Foreman, who is believed to have been responsible for the shooting of 13-year-old Ashton Rickard inside the Whisky Road Walmart. This incident has caused shock and concern throughout the community, and the authorities have acted swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Ashton Rickard and their family during this difficult time. We commend the Aiken Department of Public Safety for their diligent work in investigating and resolving this tragic event.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation continues.

Stephen Foreman Aiken Department of Public Safety Ashton Rickard Shooting incident Arrest and investigation