“Stephen King adaptation”: Critics’ Reviews of “The Boogeyman” Are In, and They Suggest That Viewers Will Start Looking for Monsters Beneath Their Beds, According to the Stephen King Adaptation

Summer 2023 will bring a plethora of movies for audiences of all ages, including those craving something more unsettling. On June 2, horror fans can get their fix with the release of ‘The Boogeyman,’ an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story. The movie stars Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair as sisters mourning their mother’s death, with Chris Messina as their psychiatrist father. David Dastmalchian plays a disturbed man who claims his children were killed by a monster that hides in the darkness.

Early Reactions and Reviews

According to early reactions from CinemaCon, moviegoers praised ‘The Boogeyman’s’ acting, action, and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Now, critics have had their say, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

CinemaBlend Review

In a 4 out of 5 star review, Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend says that ‘The Boogeyman’ is a perfect movie to watch in a crowded theater. Eisenberg adds that the movie is not a game-changer but an effective, well-made, and entertaining horror movie that forges a metaphor about grief with a staple of childhood terror.

Empire Review

Kim Newman of Empire also rates ‘The Boogeyman’ 4 out of 5 stars, calling it an “ungimmicky ghost story” powered by gnawing grief and crafted to deliver maximum scares with minimum fuss.

Comingsoon.net Review

Jonathan Sim of Comingsoon.net gives ‘The Boogeyman’ a “Good” 7 out of 10 rating, saying that although we’ve seen a lot of this kind of horror before, director Rob Savage brings it to life and proves that he knows how to catch the audience off-guard.

Dextero Review

Daisy Phllipson of Dextero says that ‘The Boogeyman’ is well worth the watch for horror junkies, even with a monster that is a little too digitized. The jump scares make up for all of that, and the critic rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

Bloody Disgusting Review

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the movie 2.5 skulls out of 5, saying that ‘The Boogeyman’ offers plenty of well-executed scares that will stick with moviegoers, with compliments going to the cast. However, it fails to bring the story to a satisfying conclusion.

Conclusion

Although ‘The Boogeyman’ may not break any new ground in the horror genre, it sounds like one of the more satisfying Stephen King short story adaptations. The critics have no trouble recommending this for anyone in need of a horror fix when it hits the big screen on Friday, June 2.

Other Horror Movies in 2023

