Stephen Maxwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stephen “Steve” Maxwell has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Stephen “Steve” Maxwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We mourn the loss of Stephen "Steve" Maxwell, who passed away at 68 from COVID-19 on April 20th, 2020 in Florida. Steve was a friend to all living creatures and cared for them all, even mice and lizards. "He wouldn't hurt a fly at his age," says his childhood friend Nancy. pic.twitter.com/3XoE6GTjty
— Mourning Our Losses (@mourninglosses) February 1, 2021
