Stephen Philbrick Obituary : Honoring the Life of Stephen Philbrick: A Legacy Worth Celebrating

Honoring the Legacy of Stephen Philbrick: A Life of Significance

Introduction

Stephen Philbrick was a man who lived his life to the fullest. He was a dedicated family man, a successful businessman, and a community leader. He touched the lives of many people with his kindness, generosity, and positive spirit. Stephen Philbrick passed away on June 30, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and determination.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 1, 1949, in Manchester, New Hampshire, Stephen was the eldest of six children. He grew up in a close-knit family, where he learned the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1967 and went on to study at the University of New Hampshire, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

A Successful Businessman

After college, Stephen started his own business, Philbrick’s Sports, which he ran for over 40 years. His store was a staple in the community, and he was known for his excellent customer service and his love of sports. Stephen was also a passionate sportsman himself, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

A Devoted Family Man

Stephen was a devoted family man, and his wife, children, and grandchildren were the center of his world. He was married to his wife, Diane, for 50 years, and they had three children together. Stephen was a doting grandfather, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading them stories, and taking them on adventures.

A Dedicated Community Leader

Stephen was also a dedicated community leader, and he was involved in many local organizations and charities. He served on the board of directors for the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation. Stephen was also a member of the Manchester Rotary Club, where he was recognized for his outstanding service to the community.

Remembering Stephen’s Legacy

Stephen will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his positive spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and he never hesitated to give back to his community. He was a role model for many, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Stephen Philbrick was a man who lived a life well-lived. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a doting grandfather, a successful businessman, and a dedicated community leader. He touched the lives of many people with his kindness, generosity, and positive spirit. Stephen will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he loved and those whose lives he touched.