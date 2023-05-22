“Stephenville High School bomb threat” today : Electronic Bomb Threat Received at Stephenville High School Last Week

Electronic Bomb Threat Reported at Stephenville High School Last Week today 2023.

A bomb threat sent electronically to Stephenville High School in Texas led to an immediate evacuation of students and faculty. Law enforcement officers from the ATF and Fort Worth Arson arrived at the scene with explosive detection dogs to investigate, but found nothing suspicious. The ATF and DPS are now working to trace the origin of the threat, which is believed to be a hoax. This is the latest in a series of threats to Texas schools in recent months.

Read Full story : Last week’s bomb threat at Stephenville High School was received electronically. /

News Source : Beneath the Surface

Bomb threat Stephenville High School Electronic threat School safety Emergency response