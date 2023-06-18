“Stephon Shreeves identified as 14-year-old victim of shooting in DC”

Stephon Shreeves : “14-year-old Stephon Shreeves identified as victim in Southeast DC shooting”

Stephon Shreeves, a 14-year-old from Southeast, was identified by DC Police as the victim of a fatal shooting in the early hours of Saturday. Shreeves was found by officers responding to a report of a shooting on the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast at 12:50 a.m. Despite efforts by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Shreeves was declared dead and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Metropolitan Police Department has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 202-727-9099. This is a developing story and updates will be provided by WTOP.

News Source : Emily Venezky

