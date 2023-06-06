“Stepless Dimmable Floor Lamp” : Modern Floor Lamps for Living Room with Remote Control, Stepless Dimmable Colors Temperature & Brightness, 9W Bulb Included – Perfect for Bedroom, Office & More

Modern Floor Lamp with Remote Control and Stepless Dimmable Colors Temperature & Brightness – Ambimall Floor Lamps for Living Room, Bedroom, and Office with 9W Bulb Included



Price: $45.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 05:26:28 UTC – Details)





The corner floor lamp with remote control and foot switch from Ambimall is an excellent addition to any room in the house. Its height is perfect for placing it behind a couch or beside a bed. You can choose from different lighting settings depending on the type of ambiance or brightness you want. The package dimensions are 16.02 x 11.02 x 3.94 inches, and it weighs 7.01 pounds. The lamp is manufactured by Ambimall, and its ASIN is B0BPLWBPM6. It was first made available on May 10, 2023.

This 66” pole lamp is designed with a combination remote control and foot switch, making it very convenient for daily use. The 9W bulb is paired with the remote control, allowing you to select the appropriate color temperature and brightness to suit your needs. Please ensure that you adjust the foot switch to ON in advance. The lamp’s minimalist design makes it an excellent addition to any room, especially in the corner behind the sectional or beside the bed.

The bedroom floor lamp also has a one-hour timing setting function that makes it easy for you and your baby to fall asleep. The remote control is magnetic, so it is effortless to stick on a metal surface and always know where it is. We suggest that you put the remote on the pole of the floor light to keep it from getting lost. The lamp’s elegant design makes it easy to place it in any room of the house and fit in any room from industrial to modern or traditional décor. Its skinny design makes it an ideal and perfect gift for anyone moving to a new house that doesn’t have ceiling lights in many of the rooms.

The installation of the floor lamp is effortless and straightforward. It comes with a light bulb, and you only need to twist the poles together and insert them into the base. The lampshade comes rolled up, and you wrap it around the wire frame and close the Velcro in the back. You do not need any tools to complete the installation. The lamp is perfect for a living room floor lamp, bedroom floor lamp, kids’ room floor lamp, office floor lamp, apartment floor lamp, or classroom floor lamp.

In conclusion, the corner floor lamp with remote control and foot switch from Ambimall is an excellent addition to any room in the house. Its height is perfect for placing it behind a couch or beside a bed, and you can choose from different lighting settings depending on the type of ambiance or brightness you want. The lamp’s minimalist design makes it an excellent addition to any room, and its skinny design makes it an ideal and perfect gift for anyone moving to a new house that doesn’t have ceiling lights in many of the rooms. Its easy installation process and magnetic remote control make it a must-have item for anyone who values convenience and functionality.



