Sterling Heights Woman, Rita Evans, Dies in Shootout with Brother – Obituary

Rita Evans Obituary: Woman Dead After Shootout with Brother in Sterling Heights

Background

Rita Evans, a 36-year-old woman from Sterling Heights, Michigan, died on August 16, 2021, after a shootout with her brother. The incident occurred at their family home on the 36000 block of Nutmeg Drive.

The Shootout

According to the Sterling Heights Police Department, they received a call at around 2:30 p.m. reporting shots fired at the Nutmeg Drive residence. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Rita Evans and her brother engaged in a shootout. Both siblings sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Rita Evans’ Death

Sadly, Rita Evans died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her brother, whose identity has not been released by the police, remains in critical condition.

Motive

The motive behind the shootout is still unclear. However, police believe that it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Investigation

The Sterling Heights Police Department is still investigating the incident. They have not released any further information at this time.

Rita Evans’ Life

Rita Evans was born on May 20, 1985, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. She graduated from Sterling Heights High School in 2003 and went on to attend Michigan State University, where she earned a degree in business administration.

After graduation, Rita worked in various roles in the finance and accounting industry. She was known for her hard work and dedication to her career.

Rita was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch football and basketball. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Conclusion

The death of Rita Evans has left her family and friends devastated. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed. The Sterling Heights Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with their investigation.

