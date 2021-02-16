Steuart Bedford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steuart Bedford has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Steuart Bedford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just heard the very sad news (via @operamagazine) of the death of Steuart Bedford. Loved working with Steuart on The Turn of the Screw here @operahollandpk in 2014. A privilege. Fantastic musician. Lovely man. Wonderful times. RIP pic.twitter.com/9BHUh5Zg6h — James Clutton (@JamesOHP) February 15, 2021

