Steve Adams Death -Dead : Attorney Steve Adams of Cincinnati has Died after Bicycle – Car Accident

Steve Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Attorney Steve Adams hit and killed while riding his bike this morning. Unknown driver hit him

“Alex Triantafilou on Twitter: “This information came to me early this morning. It’s terribly sad news to lose our friend & a great man in Steve Adams. He was once a candidate for the @HamCoGOP and remained a great supporter. He was a dogged, beloved attorney and friend to many of us. Thoughts with his family.”

This information came to me early this morning. It’s terribly sad news to lose our friend & a great man in Steve Adams. He was once a candidate for the @HamCoGOP and remained a great supporter. He was a dogged, beloved attorney and friend to many of us. Thoughts with his family. https://t.co/G16I3oZJ5R — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) November 1, 2020

Tributes

The Cincinnati cycling/legal community lost a rock star today- attorney Steve Adams was run down by a hit/run felon early this morning…

You can’t hit a HUMAN with a car and not know something bad has happened…leaving him to die on the side of the road is beyond disgusting… https://t.co/lxTSZIqotT — Steve Magas (@OhioBIkeLawyer) November 1, 2020

Steve Adams was all heart and one of the best Trial Attorneys this town has ever seen. I will miss him. https://t.co/uRkGW3MsaG — Dennis Deters 🇺🇸💡 (@dennis_deters) November 1, 2020