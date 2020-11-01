Steve Adams Death -Dead : Attorney Steve Adams of Cincinnati has Died after Bicycle – Car Accident

Steve Adams Death -Dead : Attorney Steve Adams of Cincinnati has Died after Bicycle – Car Accident

Steve Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Attorney Steve Adams hit and killed while riding his bike this morning. Unknown driver hit him

“Alex Triantafilou on Twitter: “This information came to me early this morning. It’s terribly sad news to lose our friend & a great man in Steve Adams. He was once a candidate for the @HamCoGOP and remained a great supporter. He was a dogged, beloved attorney and friend to many of us. Thoughts with his family.”

