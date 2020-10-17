Steve Adubato Death – Dead : Steve Adubato Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Steve Adubato has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” Rep. Frank Pallone on Twitter: “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Adubato, Sr. I long admired him for his devotion to Newark and his education innovations. He fought hard for the underprivileged and forced the government to bring resources to those in need. ”

Tributes

I wrote this on Election Day 2002 after watching Steve Adubato's precinct captain meeting in Newark. It was my introduction to machine politics. An unforgettable experience with an unforgettable character who lived and shaped New Jersey history. RIP.https://t.co/Zd8U0NphTj — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) October 16, 2020

Steve Adubato, Sr. was a major figure not only in my native city of Newark, but throughout the State of NJ. He taught many of us the power of alliance and collaboration. My thoughts are with Fran, Steve, Jr., Michele and Theresa at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/obEJ4vRR82 — Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver (@LtGovOliver) October 17, 2020