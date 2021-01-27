Steve Carter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Steve Carter, who was a pillar in the Baton Rouge community for many years has Died .

Steve Carter, who was a pillar in the Baton Rouge community for many years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened by the loss of my friend Steve Carter, who was a pillar in the Baton Rouge community for many years. Back in 2007, Steve defeated me in a race for State Representative by just 87 votes, yet we became fast friends after that race. — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) January 27, 2021

Some sad news to report: A family spokesperson confirms to WAFB, that former State Representative and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayoral candidate, Steve Carter, has died from COVID-19. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/yLpfNnFyR9 — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) January 27, 2021