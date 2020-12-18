Steve Clouse Death -Dead – Obituary : Professor Steve Clouse has Died .
Professor Steve Clouse has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Professor Steve Clouse. While we rejoice as he enters his heavenly home, we will miss his smile around campus and his compassion for his students. Please join us in prayer for Steve’s wife Patty and the entire Clouse family. pic.twitter.com/ipd49kJpLU
— Mid-America Christian University (@MAChristianUniv) December 18, 2020
