Steve Clukey’s Demise: Tragically Lost in a Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Steve Clukey Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

Introduction

On June 10th, 2021, the world lost a wonderful man, Steve Clukey, in a tragic motorcycle accident. Steve was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. This article aims to celebrate Steve’s life and provide a tribute to the memories he leaves behind.

Early Life and Career

Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Steve was a hard-working man who loved his family and his community. He earned his degree in engineering from the University of Maine and spent most of his career working as a civil engineer. Steve was a dedicated employee who was highly respected by his colleagues and clients.

Family Life

Steve met his wife, Lisa, in college, and they were married for over 25 years. Together they raised two beautiful children, Sarah and Mark. Steve was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He coached his children’s sports teams, attended every school event, and was always there to offer support and guidance.

Hobbies and Interests

In addition to his career and family, Steve had a passion for motorcycles. He loved the freedom and thrill of the open road and spent many weekends exploring new destinations on his Harley. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball with his friends.

Remembering Steve

Steve’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. He was a kind, generous, and compassionate man who always put others first. His infectious smile and positive attitude will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Final Thoughts

Steve Clukey was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who made a positive impact on everyone he met. His legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Steve Clukey. You will be missed.

