Steve Cooper net worth: What is the Net Worth of Steve Cooper?

Steve Cooper Net Worth: From Welsh Footballer to Successful Coach

Early Life and Career

Steve Cooper was born on December 10th, 1979 in Pontypridd, Wales. His father, Keith Cooper, was a former Welsh football referee. Cooper grew up playing football in the Rhondda leagues and was a fan of Liverpool. He started his teaching career while playing as a defender in the Welsh football leagues at the Wrexham academy.

Coaching Career

Cooper began his coaching career while still a player, earning his UEFA Pro Licence at the age of 27, making him one of the youngest coaches to do so. He started coaching at the Wrexham academy and was later appointed head of youth development. Cooper was hired by Liverpool as a young coach in 2008 and became the academy’s director in 2011. He led the under-18s to the FA Youth Cup semifinals in 2012-13, where they fell to Chelsea.

Cooper was named the manager of the England under-16 national team in 2014 and took over the under-17s the next year. He guided his team to the UEFA European U17 Championship final in 2017, where they were defeated by Spain 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Later that year, Cooper led his team to victory in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, defeating Brazil and Spain in the semifinals and championship match, respectively.

In 2019, Cooper was hired as the head coach of Swansea City of the Championship. He led the team to the top of the table with an unblemished start to the season and earned the EFL’s Championship Manager of the Month award for August. Despite criticism of his playing style and Swansea’s poor form toward the end of the season, Cooper guided the team to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

In 2021, Cooper left Swansea City and signed a two-year contract to become Nottingham Forest’s head coach in the Championship. He helped the team improve their playing style and mindset, leading them to a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium in 2022, and ultimately securing promotion to the Premier League.

Net Worth

Steve Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be about $5 million. His success as a football manager and former player has led to his current wealth, and his contract extension with Nottingham Forest in 2022 shows that his career is still on the rise.

Conclusion

Steve Cooper’s journey from a Welsh footballer to a successful coach has been remarkable. His passion for the sport, dedication to coaching, and ability to lead teams to victory have earned him a net worth of $5 million. His current contract extension with Nottingham Forest is a testament to his skills as a manager and a bright future ahead.

News Source : GH Gossip

Source Link :How Much Is Steve Cooper Wortth?/