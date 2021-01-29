Steve Glover Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :steve glover dothan al has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Steve Glover has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.
Wanda J Davis 12h · I got the news tonight that my friend Steve Glover has left us all and I cannot believe it!! I’ve known Steve for 42 years, been friends, worked together in construction, laughed and argued. I will dearly miss you Steve and your beautiful family is in my Prayers. Til we meet again my dear friend XO
Source: (20+) Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –