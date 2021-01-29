Steve Glover Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Steve Glover has Died.

Steve Glover has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

Wanda J Davis 12h  · I got the news tonight that my friend Steve Glover has left us all and I cannot believe it!! I’ve known Steve for 42 years, been friends, worked together in construction, laughed and argued. I will dearly miss you Steve and your beautiful family is in my Prayers. Til we meet again my dear friend XO

