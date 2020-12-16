Steve Hodge Death -Dead – Obituary : Steve Hodge has Died .
Steve Hodge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Steve Hodge, a longtime defense attorney and Democratic activist in Dubuque, #Iowa, has died of #COVID19. Condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/at0tfqZMa2
— Bleeding Heartland (@LauraRBelin) December 15, 2020
