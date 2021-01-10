Steve Lightle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Iconic Legion of Super-Heroes artist Steve Lightle has Died .

Iconic Legion of Super-Heroes artist Steve Lightle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Iconic Legion of Super-Heroes artist Steve Lightle dies at age 61 https://t.co/fdsxKxQZ3G pic.twitter.com/B3ZnDZk7i3 — Newsarama (@Newsarama) January 10, 2021

Newsarama @Newsarama Iconic Legion of Super-Heroes artist Steve Lightle dies at age 61 https://buff.ly/35npVKy