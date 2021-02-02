Steve Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Steve Martin has Died .

Det. Steve Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I can’t believe I’m doing this again for the third time in less than 2 months. Det. Steve Martin was known to his co-workers as the ultimate team player, a good investigator and an even better person. He was a father, a son, a husband and a brother to so many. RIP Steve 💙💔 pic.twitter.com/v4mt2Tqygv — Adrian Woolley (@PRPA_Prez) February 2, 2021

Adrian Woolley @PRPA_Prez I can’t believe I’m doing this again for the third time in less than 2 months. Det. Steve Martin was known to his co-workers as the ultimate team player, a good investigator and an even better person. He was a father, a son, a husband and a brother to so many. RIP Steve

NOTICE.