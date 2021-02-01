Steve Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Steve Martin has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
0 Comment

Steve Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Steve Martin has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Sgt. Steve Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Peel Regional Police @PeelPolice It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our members. Sgt. Steve Martin was with #PRP since 2003 and died yesterday after battling an ongoing medical condition. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & colleagues during this difficult time.

Tributes 

York Regional Police Association

Our sisters and brothers @PeelPolice and @peel_pa have lost another one of their own much too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Steve Martin’s family, friends and colleagues. We grieve this loss with you.

