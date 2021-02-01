Steve Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Steve Martin has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Sgt. Steve Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our members. Sgt. Steve Martin was with #PRP since 2003 and died yesterday after battling an ongoing medical condition. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & colleagues during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/lnRUCIQSDo
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 1, 2021
Tributes
York Regional Police Association
Our sisters and brothers @PeelPolice and @peel_pa have lost another one of their own much too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Steve Martin’s family, friends and colleagues. We grieve this loss with you.
