Steve McClellan Death -Dead – Obituary : Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock has Died .
Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
We are saddened to share that Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5.
McClellan has been a part of the Trojan community since 2007.https://t.co/aYIbRo8as2 pic.twitter.com/ExmsmTscWH
— UA Little Rock (@UALR) December 8, 2020
UA Little Rock @UALR We are saddened to share that Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5. McClellan has been a part of the Trojan community since 2007.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.