Steve McClellan Death -Dead – Obituary : Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock has Died .

We are saddened to share that Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UA Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5.

McClellan has been a part of the Trojan community since 2007.https://t.co/aYIbRo8as2 pic.twitter.com/ExmsmTscWH

