Steve McHale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :councillor Steve McHale has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
councillor Steve McHale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the sad passing of ex @UKLabour councillor Steve McHale following a brief illness. He served his party with esteem & will be missed.
Our thoughts & condolences are with his partner former Council leader Mary Smith, & his family pic.twitter.com/ygD37zqp9Q
— Gloucester Labour (@Glos_Labour) February 12, 2021
