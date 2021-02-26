Steve McHale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Steve McHale has Died .

Today we said goodbye to our dear friend and comrade Steve McHale. I must admit I had a tear in my eye when I had the great honour of giving the eulogy at his funeral. Now having large glass of Cotswold malt whisky in his memory. RIP Steve you will be greatly missed.



