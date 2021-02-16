Steve Pirolli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :baseball player Steve Pirolli has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
baseball player Steve Pirolli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
We are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic passing of former @swcjags baseball player Steve Pirolli and his son (Steve Pirolli Jr.)
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. ❤️🙏https://t.co/o8xl4nLxGT pic.twitter.com/q773Isf3Ly
— Southwestern Community College Baseball (@Baseball_SWC) February 16, 2021
Southwestern Community College Baseball @Baseball_SWC We are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic passing of former @swcjags baseball player Steve Pirolli and his son (Steve Pirolli Jr.) Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.