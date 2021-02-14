Steve Platt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Indiana’s all-time college scoring leader, Steve Platt has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Indiana’s all-time college scoring leader, Steve Platt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Sad news. Indiana's all-time college scoring leader, Steve Platt, who @DanaBenbow profiled last month, has died. He was 73.https://t.co/LL3mnXc2hh
— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) February 14, 2021
