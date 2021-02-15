Steve Platt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
WANE 15 16h · Indiana’s all-time leading-scorer in college basketball and all-time winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has lost his battle with cancer. Coach Platt’s legacy will forever be showcased. His jersey is retired in the arena named after him at Huntington University, but beyond basketball he’ll be remembered as the husband, father and grandfather he was to his family. A true Hall of Famer, coach Steve Platt was 73.
Source: (1) WANE 15 – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Glenn E Kirk
Prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and former players .
Stanley Fisher
My dad, max hilligoss, enjoyed watching him coach , & admired his success as a coach & personal friend! May he rest in God’s peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.