Steve Platt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has Died.

winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

WANE 15 16h · Indiana’s all-time leading-scorer in college basketball and all-time winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has lost his battle with cancer. Coach Platt’s legacy will forever be showcased. His jersey is retired in the arena named after him at Huntington University, but beyond basketball he’ll be remembered as the husband, father and grandfather he was to his family. A true Hall of Famer, coach Steve Platt was 73.

Glenn E Kirk

Prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and former players .

Stanley Fisher

My dad, max hilligoss, enjoyed watching him coach , & admired his success as a coach & personal friend! May he rest in God’s peace.

