Steve Reighard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Conservation Officer Steve Reighard has Died .
Conservation Officer Steve Reighard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.
Trophy Bucks of Iowa 8h · Conservation Officer Steve Reighard passed away around 10:00am this morning from complications due to COVID-19, with his family by his side. Please keep the Reighard family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Steve started his career as a Park Ranger at Gull Point State Park on July 1, 2005. In May of 2012, Steve transferred to the Law Enforcement Bureau, where he has currently been serving in Dickinson County. “For those who knew, and/or worked with Steve, you know he was a tremendously hard working officer. His dedication was evident in the effort he put forth each and every day. He was a fixture in the NW Iowa Law Enforcement Community and will be missed by so many.”
Source: (20+) Trophy Bucks of Iowa – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
