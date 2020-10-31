Steve Rucker Death – Dead : Steve Rucker Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Steve Rucker has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.
” Monticello Basketball on Twitter: “With heavy hearts we are saddened to hear about the passing of a pillar in our community today. Steve Rucker was someone who volunteered countless hours & devoted his life to bettering the students he coached and mentored throughout his years. Rest Easy Coach Rucker”
With heavy hearts we are saddened to hear about the passing of a pillar in our community today. Steve Rucker was someone who volunteered countless hours & devoted his life to bettering the students he coached and mentored throughout his years.
Rest Easy Coach Rucker pic.twitter.com/KiVbOO2ODG
— Monticello Basketball (@MPantherBball) October 31, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
