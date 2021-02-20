Steve Sanon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Senior Steve Sanon has Died .

Senior Steve Sanon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Rockland Report is in Suffern, New York. 15h · Suffern HS Football Announce the Passing of Senior Steve Sanon “We are saddened to share the news of the passing of senior Steve Sanon. Steve was our friend, our teammate and our brother. This is a difficult time for all who knew Steve. Steve was always a big part of the team and played a huge role on and off the football field. He always came to play and constantly had his teammates backs. Steve will be remembered by the Suffern Football family forever. Rest in nothing but peace. #holdtherope “ posted by the official Suffern Football Facebook Account. https://www.facebook.com/537672436267488/posts/4161159497252079/?d=n Our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Sanon, and the Suffern community. https://www.rocklandreport.com/suffern-hs-football…/ 458458 82 Comments 17 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: Rockland Report – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Andrea Sherman Wasserman

My thoughts and prayers are with this family!!! So sorry for your loss



Diane Miller Scalisi

So sad! Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time .



Joan Gallucci

Praying that God will sustain this family during this difficult time of grief and sorrow.

Eileen Kissane Albus

My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Taken too soon.

Laureen Motto Gallo

This is just heartbreaking. Such a young guy. Rest in Peace.

Carly Bond

Absolutely heartbreaking, my condolences to his family and friends, sending love and light to all of you

Genny Sampson

RIP Steven . My condolences to the family. An unimaginable loss

Charles Slaybaugh

So sorry to hear of his passing. Our most sincere condolences to his family.

Ann Marie Cassidy Barresi

M condolences sending prayers to the family during this difficult time

Marie Cilius

My heart is broken to see another young man died suddenly, no parent should have to buried a child,,, I will keep the family in my prayers.. may he Rest In Peace.

Sonya Kakkar

Sincere condolences.May god give the Sanon family strength in this very difficult time

Kelly Paglianti Heller

Very sad news… Our deepest sympathies to the family on this terrible loss. 🙏🏻

Doreen Zarcone

The Suffern Community wraps our arms around Steve and his family. Rest In Peace.

Karen Newmeyer

So very sorry to hear this. Sending our deepest condolences to Steve’s family on your heartbreaking loss.

Daniela Gulino Sepulveda

So sorry to hear of his passing. The Sepulvedas extend out deepest condolences to his family and to our football family. May he Rest In Peace.

