Steve Schorr Dies –Dead-Obituaries : Steve Schorr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

I was sad to hear of Steve Schorr’s passing today. Steve was a longtime news anchor in Las Vegas at 3, 8, and 13 as well as other big markets. More importantly, he was a great friend. A true professional possessing grace and class. He was a rare individual and I’ll miss him! This picture of us was a reading day at Schorr Elementary. RIP Steve.
Posted by John Huck on Friday, November 13, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your friend my thoughts and prayers are with you xxJuergen Barbusca wrote
He was one of the good guys. Fair. Equitable. Never saw color, only people. Animal lover. Lover of education. Generous with his time and money. Always found an ear to listen. Impeccable dresser. And that voice! A great boss for 15 years.
Joyce Susdorf wrote
OMG, how sad we’ve lived here from Chicago suburbs for the last 30 + yrs. very fond memories of him. Prayers to his family & friends.
Susan Segura wrote
So sad I remember watching him on the news when I lived in Vegas prayers for his family and friends.
