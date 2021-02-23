Steve Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steve Smith @RedGoldTomatoes has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @PurdueHortLA: We mourn the loss of Steve Smith @RedGoldTomatoes. Steve was a huge supporter of commercial vegetable growers in the state and the extension/education/research in our department. From happier days, we share this photo of him speaking with our undergrads on a class trip.



