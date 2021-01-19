Steve Sorensen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steve Sorensen has Died.

Steve Sorensen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Partners Personnel 7h · It is with immense sadness that we share our company founder Steve Sorensen unexpectedly passed away this weekend. We will not be able to replace Steve as a paragon of grit, vision and ambition, but we will honor his legacy by continuing his dream of helping people improve their lives.

Natalie Andrade Smith

Was so sad to hear about the passing of this kind man.

I pray for his wife, Shannon and all of his children and grandchildren who have lost a great man. RIP DSS.