Steve Strange Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steve Strange has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Steve Strange has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
SIX YEARS AGO – The music world mourns the loss of Steve Strange. #RIP #Visage #80s #Eighties #OTD The Damned Don't Cry: https://t.co/XodSJe70Cr
— 80s_Rewind (@80s_Rewind) February 12, 2021
80s_Rewind @80s_Rewind SIX YEARS AGO – The music world mourns the loss of Steve Strange. #RIP #Visage #80s #Eighties #OTD The Damned Don’t Cry:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.