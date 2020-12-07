Steve Walls Death -Dead – Obituary :Steve Walls, HVFD life member has Died .

Steve Walls, HVFD life member has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Hershey Fire Department @HersheyFire It is with a heavy heart that the @HersheyFire Dept announces the passing of Life Member Steve Walls. Steve served the HVFD for 30 years. We kindly ask that you respect our grieving process and please keep Steve’s family in your prayers. RIP Steve

