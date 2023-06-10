Steve Waugh Dislikes England’s Baseball Strategy Despite Their Impressive 11 Wins out of 13 Tests – Trending News

England’s ‘Baseball’ Strategy Could Backfire in Ashes Series, Warns Steve Waugh

The Ashes series between England and Australia is set to begin on June 16. England’s cricket team coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have been successful in implementing a ‘baseball’ strategy in Test cricket, with the team winning 11 out of 13 Tests so far. However, former Australia captain Steve Waugh has questioned this strategy and warned that if England doesn’t have an alternative plan to win at all costs, their ‘baseball’ strategy may not always work.

The ‘baseball’ strategy involves batting aggressively, even in Test matches, with a T20-like style of play that puts pressure on the opposition team. While England has shown success with this strategy, Waugh believes that they will be tested against a world-class bowling attack, such as Australia’s.

The 5-match Test series of the Ashes will take place in England, with the first match at Edgbaston on June 16. Currently, Australia is in England, battling with India in the World Test Championship final before playing the Ashes series against the host team.

First published on June 10, 2023, 18:09 IST

