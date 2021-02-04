Steve Wiley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steve Wiley has Died.

WRAL Amanda Lamb 3h · Remembering my friend and colleague Steve Wiley today. I came to WRAL as a young woman in 1994 and the first time I climbed into Sky 5 not knowing what to expect, hiding my anxiety, he immediately made me feel comfortable and safe. And for the next several decades I felt that way every time he was in the driver’s seat. In addition to being a great pilot who made us all feel safe, he was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. His banter over the headphones in the air almost made you forget why you were up there in the first place. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ I always left his company with a smile on my face. ￼ But I think the quality I will remember the most about Steve is how direct and straightforward he was. You always knew where he stood, he never sugarcoated anything or hid his true feelings about something. This is a very rare quality in today’s world. And I appreciated it very much.￼ Rest in peace my friend, you will be dearly missed. ￼ https://wr.al/1Jqr5 WRAL TV ￼

