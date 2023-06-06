Steven Balderama, the 2016 champion of the NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding, dies unexpectedly.

Tragic News: NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner 2016 Steven Balderama Passes Away Suddenly

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steven Balderama, the winner of the NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding competition in 2016. Steven was a talented bodybuilder who had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden departure has left the bodybuilding community in shock and mourning.

Steven was known for his dedication and hard work in the gym, which led him to win the prestigious title of NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner in 2016. He was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Steven’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy as a champion in the bodybuilding world will live on and continue to inspire generations to come.

Bodybuilding competitions NPC Tournament of Champions Steven Balderama Bodybuilding winners Sudden death in bodybuilding community